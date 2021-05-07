Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79. Adobe reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.73. 1,630,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,940. Adobe has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.