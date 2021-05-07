Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post $101.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.56 million and the lowest is $100.10 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $85.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $417.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.80 million to $422.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $469.24 million, with estimates ranging from $442.10 million to $500.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 220,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.85 million, a P/E ratio of 133.43 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $377,826.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $80,763.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,534. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

