Zacks: Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Announce $1.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $61.73. 2,589,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

