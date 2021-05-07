UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.18. 662,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

