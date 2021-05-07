American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.00 Million

Equities analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to post $470.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $474.20 million and the lowest is $465.80 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $399.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of AMWD stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.37. 117,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,333. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.38. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

