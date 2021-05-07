American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.