Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.