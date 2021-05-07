HOQU Trading Up 21.3% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $684,940.59 and approximately $4.85 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00102040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.09 or 0.00769861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.97 or 0.08872120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00046943 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

