DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.49 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $86.06 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.72 or 0.00719397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006250 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020402 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,178.63 or 0.02024982 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

