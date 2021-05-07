Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Shares of WLK traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 805,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $103.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

