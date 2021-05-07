National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $476.24 Million

Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will announce sales of $476.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.27 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $323.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 415,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.