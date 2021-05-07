BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $450.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.40 million to $455.60 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $510.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.97. The company had a trading volume of 109,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,422 shares of company stock valued at $921,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

