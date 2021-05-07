AtromG8 (AG8) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.55 Million

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 63.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $285,988.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AtromG8 coin can now be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AtromG8 has traded 83% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00261814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $644.12 or 0.01113852 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.13 or 0.00776650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.60 or 0.99795979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AtromG8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

