Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.32 billion and the lowest is $4.18 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $16.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of WCC stock traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 725,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,322. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

