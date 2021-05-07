Energi (NRG) Price Hits $3.28 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00005665 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $133.55 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00066033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.00332347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00030884 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,768,139 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.