SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. SPX updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.060-3.260 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.06-3.26 EPS.

Shares of SPX stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,071. SPX has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

