Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $234 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.93 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Cohu stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.86. 382,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,792. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. Cohu has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

