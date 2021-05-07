Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0734 on Top Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Verge has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $296.92 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.68 or 0.00608906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,450,778,249 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

