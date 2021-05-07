$47.13 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report $47.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.82 million and the highest is $48.25 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $39.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $203.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.55 million to $205.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $235.02 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $246.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,418. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 757,319 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in i3 Verticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,901,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,062,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

