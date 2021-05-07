Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Issues Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 59,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,755. Standex International has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.
