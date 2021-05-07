$65.86 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce sales of $65.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.89 million and the lowest is $62.64 million. CareDx reported sales of $41.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $261.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $262.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $316.93 million, with estimates ranging from $306.96 million to $327.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%.

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. 544,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. CareDx has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.93 and a beta of 0.84.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 419,444 shares in the company, valued at $30,753,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,704 shares of company stock worth $4,517,557 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

