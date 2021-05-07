ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:ADCT traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $23.59. 275,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,297. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -10.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

