New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 355,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,309.69 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

