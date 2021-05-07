Firo Price Tops $19.17 on Major Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $226.91 million and $222.94 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $19.17 or 0.00033261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,632.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.78 or 0.06133265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.53 or 0.02501225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.42 or 0.00611492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.92 or 0.00211554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.05 or 0.00812131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.24 or 0.00684049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.50 or 0.00571715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,837,188 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FIROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.