Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $785.60 Million

Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce sales of $785.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $792.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $778.60 million. Crane posted sales of $677.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Crane by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 212.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 281,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,143. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $99.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

