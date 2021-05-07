Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post $8.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.98 billion and the highest is $8.45 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $6.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $33.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.48 billion to $33.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.87 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE ARW traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.92. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $119.44.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $1,161,821.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 167,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

