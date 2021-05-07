Zacks: Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $783.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce $783.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.14 million to $816.77 million. Albemarle posted sales of $764.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB traded up $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

