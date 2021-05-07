Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.65.

Schneider National stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. 455,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

