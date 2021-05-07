Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%.

NYSE APRN traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth Huebner purchased 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $101,025.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $170,638.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski purchased 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $75,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,297 shares in the company, valued at $579,370.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APRN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.