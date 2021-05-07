Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UIS stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 874,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,324. Unisys has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $27.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

