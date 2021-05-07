Krios Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $622.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00160872 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

