Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.51 Million

Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post sales of $287.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.33 million and the lowest is $262.14 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $302.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,439 shares of company stock worth $2,041,735 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7,311.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,902 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $981,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.04. 697,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,048. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

