Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will announce $450.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $459.33 million and the lowest is $441.92 million. Plantronics reported sales of $403.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%.

PLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PLT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,331. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 93,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

