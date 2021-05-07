$973.60 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report $973.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $974.00 million and the lowest is $973.20 million. American Water Works reported sales of $931.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.77. 795,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average is $153.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

