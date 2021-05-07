Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$257 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.27 million.

PLAY stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 870,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.96.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,979 shares of company stock worth $1,221,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

