McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson updated its FY 2022 guidance to 18.850-19.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $18.85-$19.45 EPS.

NYSE MCK traded up $12.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.61. 1,945,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,724. McKesson has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $198.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

