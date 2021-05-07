Cardano Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion and $6.82 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00066257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 210,136.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.01 or 0.00330993 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004378 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

