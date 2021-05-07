DATx Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $618,793.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00086246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.00783332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00102573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,137.15 or 0.08901834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

