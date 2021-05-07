Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $42.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 519.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACLS traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 144,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.