Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.510-0.570 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 808,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

