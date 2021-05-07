Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $51.58. 117,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $29,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 570.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Impinj by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

