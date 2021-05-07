Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will announce $122.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.91 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $91.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $490.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.94 million to $492.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $516.32 million, with estimates ranging from $506.42 million to $523.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

NYSE:BMI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.87. 218,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,198. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

