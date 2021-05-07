Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Posts Earnings Results

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Appian stock traded down $10.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.38. Appian has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00.
APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.
Appian Company Profile
Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.
