Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.47.

Several research firms have commented on MIME. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

MIME traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $42.72. 652,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.00, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,500 shares of company stock worth $7,153,985. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

