Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.15 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($2.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VRDN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.53. 5,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

