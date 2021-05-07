Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Announces Earnings Results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.78. 1,227,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,740. The company has a market capitalization of $743.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

