Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

GDEN traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.91. 570,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,093. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $42.97.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

