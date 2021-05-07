Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,672,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. Tapestry has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

