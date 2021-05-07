Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.600-6.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.54. 1,086,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

