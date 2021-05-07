Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,568. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.94. Accenture has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $294.09. The company has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1,557.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.